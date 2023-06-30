Assin South MP, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, has denied allegations that he shared money in an attempt to buy votes in the recently held Assin North bye-election in the Central Region.

According to him, he never engaged in such acts and thus such claims should be disregarded by the citizens.

In a Facebook post on Friday, June 30, the Deputy Education Minister said the claim, which is allegedly being peddled by the former National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, Joshua Akamba, is untrue.

“My attention has been drawn to a false and malicious allegation made by Joshua Akamba.

“I wish to state categorically that I never engaged in vote buying neither did I share money or goods before or during Assin North bye-election.”

Already, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed claims that it engaged in vote-buying during the bye-election.

The opposition NDC has accused the governing party of giving out monies to some constituents to woo them to cast their vote for Charles Opoku.

The Director of Communications for the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah, says the claims are false.

In response to the allegation made by the NDC’s National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi on JoyNews, he said, “Sammy went on a little run there to talk about lies and government inducement or party inducement, you see, those things are just not true”.

He rather expressed worry for future elections if political parties would peddle falsehoods as done by the NDC.

He challenged the NDC to come clean on the supposed lies that the NPP is said to have told during their campaigns.

According to Mr Ahiagbah, the NDC rather peddled lies even in their central campaign message to the constituents.

“I can tell you two grand lies or perhaps three or even four that the NDC peddled. The central proposition to the people was that one – they [NDC] want them to vote for the NDC’s James Gyakye Quayson because government wants to remove him from Parliament so we [NPP] can have a way to legalise LGBTQ in Ghana – blatant falsehood but that was their message.”

READ ALSO: