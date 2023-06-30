The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has announced the suspension of production and distribution of Anointed Family Water, a sachet water with registration number FDA/WT 22G-595.

This comes on the back of an inspection by an FDA inspection team at its location, New Bortianor as part of routine activities to ensure the safe production of sachet water for public consumption.

The team discovered the water is produced under unhygienic conditions at a risk to public health and safety.

Also, they found several pieces of Rena Aqua sachet water, an unregistered brand at the premises, which were seized.

In a statement, FDA advised the general public to refrain from consuming Anointed Family Water and the unregistered Rena Aqua brand.

Retailers and distributors have also been instructed to remove all stocks until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Authority has pledged committed to its mission of safeguarding public health by ensuring strict adherence to regulations and standards in the food and beverage industry.

“Consumers are therefore encouraged to be vigilant and report any concerns regarding the quality of regulated products to the FDA,” the statement admonished.