The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has suspended the operations of Samdoe Enterprise, a water-producing company located at Community 18, Spintex Road.

The company, according to the FDA, was shut down for producing and distributing unregistered brands of water products in an unlicensed, unhygienic manufacturing facility.

In a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Delese Mimi Darko, the FDA identified the unregistered products as Perfect Ice Drinking Water, Aqua Link Drinking Water and Leaders Drinking Water.

The statement explained the Authority’s Inspection Team uncovered major safety and quality issues, including operation in an unsuitable wooden structure, presence of open drains with algae and fungi growth, dirty filters, and no pest control regime.

The general public have, therefore, been cautioned against the consumption of the water brands.

Also, consumers who have already purchased these products have been urged to immediately halt their use and properly dispose of them immediately.

FDA suspends the operations of 'SAMDOE ENTERPRISE', manufacturer of unregistered water products pic.twitter.com/I7Zpg8Mybh — FDAGhana (@fdaghana) July 12, 2023

“Retailers and distributors are also requested to withdraw all these brands from the market.

“The public is once again reminded to check the registration status of regulated products from the FDA websitehttp://fdaghana.gov.gh or through the Proper platform – https://bit.ly/ProPerFDA before purchase,” the statement added.

