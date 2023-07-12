A year after she was released from kidnappers’ captivity, veteran Nollywood actress Cynthia Okereke has passed on.

She reportedly passed on in the evening of Tuesday, July 11 over undisclosed causes.

She was 63.

Her death was announced on social media by filmmaker, J.C Okechukwu who said he is shattered beyond words.

He wrote:

“REST IN PEACE, Nwanyi oma. I’m shattered beyond words. The fact that I was about to pay for your flight ticket to come finish what we started only to hear you went to be with Lord just last night is one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to deal with in recent times. I pray I’m able to recover from this shock. Life is really just a mist. One minute you have it, the next you don’t.

“For the more than 20 years that I’ve known you, you’ve been such an amazing, decent and lovely soul to be around. I never imagined you’d exit so unceremoniously. Words fail me. Sleep on, Cynthia. May your gentle soul rest on till we meet again in glory.”

Last year, the actress made news after she was kidnapped at Enugu alongside fellow actor Clemson Cornel, but they were later released unhurt by the kidnappers days after they were declared missing.

The kidnappers demanded a ransom of $100,000, but were paid a meager N1.2 million which was raised, which the criminals rejected.

They were, however, released unscathed.

News of her death has spread like wildfire on social media as netizens and the film industry send messages of condolence to the bereaved family.

