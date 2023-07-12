Former Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Dr Stephen Opuni, has filed a motion at the Supreme Court in a bid to have his criminal trial start afresh.

The Court of Appeal last week directed the High Court to rely on record of proceedings already gathered as against having a fresh trial despite a new judge taking over the case.

Lawyers for Mr Opuni on Wednesday, July 12 told the High Court they disagree with this decision and intend to urge the Supreme Court to set it aside.

This was after Chief State Attorney, Evelyn Keelson, had informed the court that the state had successfully obtained a favourable decision at the Court of Appeal.

“The Court of Appeal allowed the appeal as rightly stated. What she didn’t add, however, is that we have appealed the decision at the Supreme Court. However, pending the hearing of the appeal, we are here for directions from your lordship,” Lead Counsel for Dr Opuni, Samuel Codjoe stated.

He also informed the High Court that they will need records of all the previous proceedings the Court of Appeal has asked that it adopts.

This he believes will enable them to determine whether there are corrections to be made before the case proceeds.

Justice Tandoh admitted it was important that all sides have proceedings before the trial resumes. He has adjourned the case to July 25 for continuation.