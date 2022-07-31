Two prominent Nollywood actors and members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, aka Agbogidi, have been reportedly kidnapped.

Monalisa Chinda, AGN’s Director of Communications, broke the news in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

Ms Chinda, in the statement, stated that the actors were reported missing after their family members confirmed they didn’t come back from a film location at Ozalla Town, Enugu state.

“The two members were suspected of having been kidnapped, which has increased fear amongst members about the safety of actors filming in the country.

Cynthia Okereke

“Because of this sad development, the National President of the Guild, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has instructed all Actors to avoid going to the outskirt of cities to film except full security cover is provided to ensure their safety,” the statement read.

Mr Rollas also expressed shock while urging the security agencies to speed up investigations that would lead to their safe rescue.

Clemson Cornel

He equally appealed to all members to pray for the safe return of the actors.

Meanwhile, the Police Command in Enugu State has launched an investigation to unravel and locate the missing Nollywood actress, Cynthia Okereke.

Enugu Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu.

This was after the Director of Communications, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Mrs Monalisa Chinda-Coker, said the families of actress Okereke and actor Clemson Cornel confirmed that they had not returned home since leaving a film location at Ozalla community.

DSP Ndukwe said that “the current report at our disposal dwells on a case of an abandoned and recovered vehicle, as well as a missing person.”

He said the vehicle was abandoned and recovered at Four-Corners on Enugu-Port-Harcourt Expressway, precisely within Ozalla community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State axis of the road.

“Hence, the location was visited and the vehicle recovered. Coincidentally, at about 11:30 am, on the same date, a report was further received stating that the vehicle belongs to Cynthia Okereke a Nollywood Actress, who was last seen on July 26,” he said.

History

Nollywood acts have been victims of kidnapping in Nigeria in the past.

In June 2021, a Nollywood actor, Pressing Forward, was kidnapped in Imo State. He was later released from captivity, after which his fans rallied around him in jubilation.

In 2009 veteran actor, Pete Edochie, was kidnapped and released after paying a ransom. Nkem Owoh was abducted and released after paying a ₦1.4 million ransom.

The actor, popularly known as ‘Osuofia’, was kidnapped as he travelled along Enugu – Port Harcourt expressway.

In June, actor Uche Odoputa appealed for assistance following his father, Kenneth Odoputa’s kidnapping.

He revealed in an Instagram post that his father had been held captive for weeks.