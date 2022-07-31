The Bibiani Circuit Court, presided over by his Honor Joshua Caleb Abaido, has sentenced a 25-year-old man, Francis Ennin to 10 years imprisonment.

He was charged for bathing his 19-year-old lover, Mary Owusu with acid after she threatened to end their relationship.

The Prosecutor, Benjamin Owusu Agyemang, briefed the court that the convict perpetrated the act in May this year.

The court heard that the couple, who have two children, had a misunderstanding over his lack of paternal care for his children.

For this, Miss Owusu is said to have warned him to stay away from her and the children, a decision that angered him.

He in turn scaled her face and chest area with acid.

The court, after hearing the facts of the case, sentenced Mr Ennin to 10 years with hard labour.

Also, Mr Ennin has been ordered to compensate the victim with GH¢100,000.00

Reacting to the sentencing, family of the victim believed justice had been duly served.