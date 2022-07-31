It has emerged that terrorists who attacked the Army Check-point at Zuma Rock on Thursday night killed one soldier while two other soldiers sustained injuries as a result of gun-fight that ensued.

Sources disclosed that while many of the terrorists came on Motorcycles, others came in a Hilux Van to launch the attack at the check-point which is located at the boundary between FCT and Niger State.

Troops of 102 battalion of the Presidential Guard’s Brigade who are responsible for manning the check-point were said to have put on a gallant response during the gun-fight leading to some of the terrorists sustaining gunshot wounds which also made them to flee.

Recall that a reinforcement team was dispatched to the scene of the surprise attack on Friday night with artillary weapons which further boosted the troop’s response against the terrorists.

A source said authorities of Guards Brigade Nigerian Army have further deployed a reinforcement team from headquarters to beef up security within 102 Battalion barracks and FCT environs as the military is now taking the threat of terrorist attacks more seriously.

