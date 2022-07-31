Lack of furniture continues to be a huge challenge confronting several schools in the Northern Region and the situation is more profound in hard-to-reach communities.

One of such schools is the Wulensi D/A primary ‘B’ school in the Nanumba South District of the region.

During a visit to the school, it was observed that over 100 pupils sit on bare floor to study due to inadequate infrastructure.

Speaking to Adom News, the pupils disclosed that the unavailability of furniture makes it difficult for teaching and learning. Especially, their uniforms are always filthy because of the dirty nature of the floor.

Other children complained of experiencing body and spine aches everyday after class hours.

Suhuyini Wasila, a teacher at the school, said he was worried about the classroom structures, which is in a deplorable state and needs urgent renovation to prevent unforeseen disasters.

“Looking at the size of the class, I mean, the number of the pupils, they are about 115 in a class and it’s due to unavailability of enough classroom structures in the school,” she lamented.

“Our children, they sit on the ground to study due to lack of furniture making their uniforms dirty always, so we are appealing to the government to help us,” another teacher appealed.

The Head teacher of the school, Mahamudu Muntaru, also noted that his efforts to reach the Ghana Education Service have been futile.