Controversial socialite Akuapem Poloo has issued a strong warning to scammers to keep their eyes off her as she is ready to expose all who come her way.

The warning is warranted following an encounter with a scammer who sent her a direct message on Instagram under the pretext of introducing her to a business opportunity.

But, as smart as she says she is, Poloo caught wind of the plot and unleashed her fury on the gentleman.

This generated into a verbal tug-of-war, and the scammer was left with no option that to confess and apologise for his action.

Consequently, Poloo has, in a self-taken video, warned all persons with “idiotic syndrome” not to target her for any crime.

She revealed her humble background and her experience with ‘Accra living’ has toughened her as she gloats that she is not an easy target.

Watch video below: