Director of Communications of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has thanked the leadership for giving him the opportunity to serve the party.

Yaw Buaben Asamoa will, from this day, no longer be the party’s Communications Director.



This follows the election of new national executives for the party which happened on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



By the NPP Constitution, Mr Buaben Asamoa, whose position is by appointment, is to vacate his office.



Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, he was thankful to the party for allowing him to lead the communication machinery.



“It seldom happens that although I was a Member of Parliament for Adentan, I would also be called upon to serve in the capacity of a Communications Director so it is an honour” he said.



Mr. Buaben Asamoa extolled his own performance, calling it ‘excellent’ and stressing he effectively executed his duties.



“I am satisfied that the party gave me this opportunity to serve in this capacity” he added.