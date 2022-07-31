The African music space is becoming more attractive and open to welcoming more unique musical talents.

In Ghana, there is an emerging music lord, Raziel Bill. He is gearing up to take over the music scene with his beautiful music pieces.

According to him, music has always been part of his life when he started listening to his mother, who was a chorister and his father, an enthusiast.

He later joined the choir to develop his career. “My mum was in the church choir, so that motivated me to also join the choir, and that’s where my interest in becoming a great musician began.”

The Sakumono-based versatile music act, born Nana Nkansah Sarpong, works as a civil engineer in Ghana, who also loves the microphone and the stage.

He stepped on his music career professionally in 2012 when he dropped his first single, an Afrobeats genre titled ‘Azonto Chinese.’

Raziel Bill’s music is gradually gaining recognition for his abilities as a songwriter, singer, rapper, and performer.

According to him, his vision is to showcase Ghana’s diverse and rich culture and the beauty of the country’s local languages through his music.

Raziel Bill describes himself as a versatile artiste who sings and appreciates genres like Afrobeats, Highlife and hip-hop. “I listen to more music. If I was not listening to any music on any regular basis, there was no way I could develop a love for music.”

Aside from his great strength in music, he takes pride in his powerful voice, ability, allure, and his vanquishing soul, which he says has driven him this far. He graduated from Accra Technical University in Civil Engineering with expertise in road construction.

Being a music hotshot, Raziel Bill also plays the piano. He says, “the black and white keys soothe my sorrow and grant me an escape from my stress.”

The music artiste looks up to music legends like Bob Marley, Nana Ampadu, Nana Ampofo Adjei, Agya Koo Nimo, and Ben Brako for their ability to write timeless music. “They wrote timeless music that cuts across generations.”

Raziel Bill recently dropped a new banger ‘You Only,‘ which is available now on all music platforms and is enjoying airplay on most radio stations in Ghana.

He is gearing up for his upcoming album ‘You Only’ Album, which is scheduled to be out in 2023, but “I will be releasing singles from the album every month from July to December. “

Raziel will want to feature popular Ghanaian music talents like Rockstone, Obrafour, R2Bees, Sarkodie, King Promise, and Kwesi Arthur, for their passion for music and their consistency in the industry.

