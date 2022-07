Police have retrieved a nearly decomposed body of an a-57-year-old man in his room at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality.

The body of Kwaku Manu, popularly known as ‘Alhaji’, was found lying prostrate in his room on July 26, 2022, and the family had since buried it, as the police continue with their investigations.

Some neighbours told Adom News the deceased had a mental illness, and he had not been sighted in the neighborhood for the past three days.