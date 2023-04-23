Famous Nigerian musician, Asake, has revealed he has been an entertainer behind the scenes prior to becoming a well-known singer.

In a latest interview, he revealed he used to be a dancer before poverty led him to change his career to singing.

He made this known while speaking in an interview with ABC as he recounted his boyhood days and how his parents’ love for music had inspired his career.

Asake said that he had been exposed early on at a young age to music by his classical-music-loving parents who always played records in their home.

Speaking on his love for dancing, he said that he had once been a dancer in the past, but at a point, he began to fall in love with the idea of having money too.

According to Asake, he realised that dancing alone wouldn’t be able to make him the money he wants so he began singing.

Asake said: “My parents used to play me a lot of classical songs. They love listening to songs. The kind of father I have is the one that will wake up in the morning and have one cigarette then loud music.

“At the end of the day, I feel like I can actually sing. Then I added music to it. Maybe because I know how to dance then I know how to bounce on music. I actually don’t want to be a musician in the first place. I just wanted to dance. It feels like water. I love everything that comes with dancing.

“But at the end of the day, after dancing I fell in love with having money too. Then I started thinking about it, is dance going to give me the kind of money I want?”