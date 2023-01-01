It was a moment of merry making when artiste Black Sherif joined his Nigerian counterpart, Asake for a last minute jubilation as the world closes the curtains on 2022.

The two artistes were together for most time of the night after their performances at a rooftop club situated in the heart of Accra.

The moment the clock announced the dawn of the new year, the artistes gave themselves a ‘knockout salute’ to honour themselves for a great year of their careers.

Despite entering the industry years ago, 2022 proved to be significant for both Asake and Black Sherif as they were booked and busy, and their songs dominated major channels both local and abroad.

In videos shared online, they were captured shooting knockouts amid laughter and positive declarations for the new year.

Watch video below: