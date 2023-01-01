As has become the norm in Ghana, 31st December Watch Night services are never complete without a deluge of prophecies from pastors and prophets across the length and breadth of the country.

Last night’s Watch service was no different.

Among prominent pastors who have released their long lists of prophecies is the leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries, Reverend Owusu Bempah.

His prophecies for 2023 were a mixed bag of caution, predictions and bountiful blessings for Ghana and some other countries.

While he announced that 2023 will witness countless marriages and financial prosperity for those that remain steadfast in the Lord, he also warned of coups and deaths of prominent individuals in Ghana.

Below are his prophecies for 2023: