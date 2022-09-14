A self-professed pastor, known as Manasseh The Game Changer, has asked Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah to forgive him after he publicly humiliated the man of God.

According to him, he was contracted by some unknown persons in Germany to churn out false stories about Rev Owusu Bempah to tarnish his image.

He noted that his actions were fuelled by a certain cabal, which includes a certain former fetish priestess.

In 2021, the founder and leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministries, Prophet Owusu Bempah, stood in front of his congregation to invoke curses on his adversaries using anointing oil.

He made it clear some of his subjects were against him, where he cursed them to suffer in life.

Fast-forward, one of them, Manasseh the Game Changer, has returned in tears asking for Reverend Owusu Bempah’s forgiveness.

After grabbing the microphone to urge the church members into a state of worship, he followed with a touching message to cement his regret.

He wept bitterly at the climax of his confession, until Prophet Owusu Bempah hugged him away from the podium.

The leader of the Church forgave him and described his gesture as a sign of maturity instead of weakness.

Watch the video below:

MORE: