Late Queen Elizabeth II during her reign recorded another history when she appointed a Ghanaian as her first Black assistant.

This made her the first member of the royal family to appoint a black as an equerry in 2017.

She appointed Major Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah out of a lot of several prospective applicants who were equally suitable for the position.

Major Twumasi-Ankrah’s appointment made him an integral part of the Queen’s kitchen cabinet.

History of Major Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah

Major Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah is an Afghanistan war veteran. He moved from Ghana to the UK when his parents relocated to that country in search of greener pastures in 1982.

He schooled at the Queen Mary University of London and later enlisted in the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where he has forged an impeccable military career. After joining the prestigious Blues and Royals, he became the first black British Army officer commissioned into the Household Cavalry. In 2011, he acted as escort commander for the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. That same year, Major Twumasi-Ankrah commanded the Blues and Royals, who participated in the Queen’s birthday parade.

Role of Equerry in the Royal Family household

It is one of the most prestigious roles in the royal household and a position that requires a unique set of character traits.

Major Twumasi-Ankrah was one of the Queen’s most trusted attendants as an equerry. He assisted the Queen with her official engagements and welcomed high-profile guests to the royal residences.

In the past, the person serving as an equerry normally took care of the cavalry’s horses. However, the person occupying the position is seen publicly as an aide always at the Queen’s side.

The position of equerry became very important when the Duke of Edinburgh, the late Prince Philip, was set to retire from public life. He succeeded Wing Commander Sam Fletcher and served from 2017 before retiring in 2020. Major Twumasi-Ankrah lives in London with his wife, Joanna Hanna-Grindall and their two young daughters.