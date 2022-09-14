The Accra Circuit Court has remanded into police custody, Chinese galamsey suspect, Aisha Huang for two weeks.

This was after she made her second court appearance on Wednesday to answer charges of engaging in the sale and purchases of minerals without valid license and Mining without license.

The court, presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah, turned down a request for her bail during the proceeding where she spoke through an interpreter.

She appeared with her three accomplices — Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hai Hun.

Prosecutors got an Accra Circuit Court to extend a warrant of arrest permitting them to hold her for at least two weeks while they carry out further investigations.

Her lawyers, who were upset, alleged that there could be a grand scheme between the judiciary and the Attorney General to treat her [Aisha Huang] unfairly.

The lawyers made a strong case for her to be granted bail and raised concerns about what they believe to be unfair treatment meted out by state security in her repatriation in 2018 and the fresh arrest.

The lawyer, Nkrabea Effah Dartey, who stated he respects the court’s directive, however, argued the accused are entitled to bail.

He bemoaned the accused persons had already been remanded for 14 days and questioned what more investigation was left.

Madam Huang is expected to reappear on September 27, 2022.