Prophets Nigel Gaisie and Owusu Bempah have become the talk of town after some photos of their meeting reached public eye.

Prophet Owusu Bempah paid Mr Gaisie a brotherly visit in his sanctuary where they had a talk and prayer session.

Prophet Owusu Bempah (left) and Prophet Nigel Gaisie (right) Credit: Nigel Gaisie Ministries/FB

The photos shared online captured the moment they were in a hearty conversation while sitting across each other, and another saw Prophet Gaisie succumb to the authority of Prophet Owusu Bempah as he prayed for him.

Reactions have trailed the photos Prophet Gaisie posted, and his congregants have applauded him for pursuing Christian-like attributes.

However, a few were quick to point out they were uncomfortable with the religious reunion, of which Prophet Gaisie gave an epic response, “let love lead”.

Their meeting has come as a shock to many as they are known to be ‘rivals.