The Director of Communications at Ghana Gas Company Limited, Ernest Owusu Bempah, has said former President John Mahama is the luckiest man as far as political power is concerned.

According to him, though Mr Mahama lacked the requisite experience, he never struggled to get to the top of the political ladder, adding that he believes that has affected him until now.

According to him, even when Mr Mahama was Member of Parliament for Bole Bamboi from 1997 to 2009, on no occasion did he campaign.

Owusu Bempa claims Mr Mahama left his job for Alban Bagbin and the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

He told Osei Bonsu on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show on Thursday that Mr Mahama was forced to become the Vice President of Ghana from January 2009 to July 2012 as he accepted the position under duress.

“Mahama is a fantastic gentleman but the point is that because he never struggled for power he didn’t understand how to handle political power. All the time he gets things on a silver platter, unlike others who struggled. He has been the luckiest person on this earth.

“You were a Vice President and the next day, you become a President, who gets that privilege if not Mahama,” he quizzed.

He, however, expressed shock as to why some NDC members still want him to lead their party in 2024.

As President Akufo-Addo concludes his final term in 2024, the opposition is expected to face off with whoever the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will put forward as its new leader.

In the wake of numerous challenges plaguing the government including unemployment, an economic downturn and corruption, EIU believes these developments will fuel citizens’ sentiments against the ruling NPP administration.

They believe this situation will tilt the balance in the favour of the NDC.

