The death of the renowned herbal medicine practitioner, Dr. Grace Boadu, continues to leave many in disbelief.

In a recent video, Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, popularly known as Ras Nene, expressed shock over her sudden passing.

He reminisced about her kindness towards him during the early stages of his YouTube career.

Sharing his story on Tiktok, Ras Nene recounted the role Dr. Grace played in his journey.

He recounted how they were sacked from a location when filming for his Youtube channel and Dr. Grace generously offered her house and hospital as alternative locations.

“When I started making short videos, I went to shoot in front of a house. While shooting, a lady asked me to leave because if the house’s owner came to see me shooting, she would not be happy. All this while she was watching us from her balcony and permitted us to continue shooting. As we were shooting she offered her hospital as another location we could use if we were interested. She was very good to us”.

This act of kindness, Ras Nene said made him respect Dr. Grace forever.

