Former chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei is 55-years-old today February 1.
As part of her celebration, she shared a beautiful picture of herself on her Facebook page.
Sitting elegantly, the former EC chair wore blue jeans and a black shirt.
Her followers gushed over her beauty and class as they poured out birthday wishes and messages in the comment section.
Taking to her page, she wrote: “Grateful #55.“
ALSO READ:
My husband was not even around when it happened – Wife of jailed Denkyira-Obuasi Assembly member speaks
Major Mahama: Our children now school dropouts – Wife of former Assemblyman cries [Watch]
Meet the visually impaired PhD graduate who teaches at the University of Manchester [watch]