Former chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei is 55-years-old today February 1.

As part of her celebration, she shared a beautiful picture of herself on her Facebook page.

Sitting elegantly, the former EC chair wore blue jeans and a black shirt.

Her followers gushed over her beauty and class as they poured out birthday wishes and messages in the comment section.

Taking to her page, she wrote: “Grateful #55.“

