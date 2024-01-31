Gerald Arhin, who is visually impaired has defied odds and is now a PhD hold and also lecturer at the University of Manchester.

His story is one of resilience and determination, shaped by both personal challenges and academic triumphs.

Gerald’s roots run deep, with a father from Anomabo in the Central Region and a mother from Keta in the Volta region, yet he grew up at Akyem Tafo in the Eastern region.

Sharing his story on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Gerald said he was not born with visual impairment.

“It struck me at the tender age of six, due to glaucoma. Despite attempts to correct it through surgery, I lost my sight” he said.

Navigating a world without sight, Gerald turned to technology as his ally.

With the aid of specialised software, he conquered the digital realm, using computers to read and write.

His educational journey led him to the School for the Blind, where he not only excelled academically but also elected the School Prefect.

Gerald Arhin – visually impaired

Graduating from the University of Ghana with flying colors, Gerald’s academic prowess earned him a fully funded scholarship to the University of Cambridge.

However, he said the COVID-19 pandemic altered his plans, redirecting him to the University of Manchester for his PhD.

Gerald said his research focuses on the impact of oil, gas, and mining industries, particularly inspired by the pollution he witnessed in Akyem Tafo.

His dedication, he noted extends beyond academia, as he teaches at the University of Manchester and Manchester Metropolitan.

This, he said proves that disability needs not hinder one’s capacity to educate and inspire.

Gerald said he is preparing to defend his thesis in March.

With each lecture he delivers and every student he inspires, he proves that disability is not a limitation but a pathway to greater heights.

