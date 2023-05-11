Two visually impaired young men have defied all odds to pursue their dream profession at the University of Ghana.

Benjamin Mellish Agyapong and Gilbert Agyare are currently pursuing law hoping to graduate with flying colours and go to the Ghana Law School at Makola in Accra.

The young men did not let their ‘blindness’ impair their vision and obstruct them from attaining their goals.

Sharing their story on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, they said their aim is to prove to everyone that disability does not mean inability.

Benjamin Mellish Agyapong

Mr Agyapong, who is President of the University of Ghana Association for Students with Special Needs, said he took his destiny into his own hands when he lost his sight at a very tender age.

Growing up, he wanted to be a journalist but the 2012 Presidential Election Petition filed by then candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made him change his mind.

“I followed the election petition on radio and I was inspired to do law. I enjoyed the arguments by seasoned lawyers like Tsatsu Tsikata, Tony Lithur, Philip Addison and others,” Mr Agyapong stated.

Now in his final year at the University of Ghana law school, he is certain he will be among those to gain admission to the Ghana Law School.

Gilbert Agyare

Also, Gilbert Agyare, a third year law student said they have come this far because they did not let anything kill their spirit.

Help or no help, he has a spirit of fearlessness that drives him to look at the brighter side of life.

“Being a at the University of Ghana is very challenging but we have been very resolute and determined because there are a lot of impediments in our way,” he added.

Their only hope, Mr Agyare said, is for colleagues to also surmount all challenges and follow their footsteps to enable them advocate for change in society.

Watch attached video for the full interview