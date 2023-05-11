The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has assured its delegates, and presidential and parliamentary aspirants that the party’s legal team is working assiduously to ensure that the presidential and parliamentary primaries come off as scheduled.

“We want to urge party members and the people of Ghana to remain calm as the Party, through its legal team, works to resolve the temporary challenge,” the General Secretary of the party, Fifi Kwetey said in a press statement.

The NDC’s primaries are expected to come off on Saturday, May 13, however, a suit filed by NDC presidential aspirant, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, seeks to injunct the process.

According to him, the party’s voter register presented to his team contained some discrepancies.

In a writ filed at an Accra High Court, Dr Duffuor also indicated that the party failed to provide the required photo album register five weeks ahead of the elections as stated in the party’s rules.

In response, the NDC has called for calm from within its ranks while the matter is sorted out.

“While urging calm among our rank and file, we wish to assure that the party as at April 20th, 2023 had made available the full Delegates List to all presidential candidates in line with our commitment stated in our guidelines that, this Primary Document, would be furnished to all presidential candidates.

“The party is, therefore, confident that, this temporary challenge will be quickly overcome to pave way for the holding of the primaries on schedule,” the statement read.

“It is our expectation that we shall all put the larger interest of our great party ahead of all considerations, knowing that the good people of Ghana are eagerly looking up to our party, come December 7, 2024, to rescue this nation from the current national collapse,” it added.