The Managing Director (MD) of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, has assured that recent power outages recorded in parts of the country have been resolved.

Debilitating power cuts have been recorded in parts of the country in recent weeks with residents fuming over the unannounced intermittent outages.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Thursday, May 11, Mr Dubik Mahama assured that the situation has been resolved.

“There was a low-pressure power issue that led to us having to dump some power, over 2230 megawatts of power two days ago. Steps have been taken, and some alternative fuel has been brought in.

“But as we speak the matter has been resolved largely. There is enough heavy fuel with AKSA and there is some diesel with CEM power, so we will not have such problems down the line, but we have to make sure that at every point in time, there is enough fuel for this situation.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has blamed the situation on challenges with the gas pipeline from Nigeria.

In an interview with Citi News, the Corporate Communications Manager of GRIDCo, Dzifa Bampoh, assured of efforts to resolve the challenges.

She apologised to Ghanaians for the challenges associated with the power supply.

“We had a gas supply challenge from Nigeria. That has been the fundamental reason, and it has led to a multiplier effect, meaning our generating plants which use gas cannot operate fully.”.

“On Monday and Wednesday, we had challenges getting a full-capacity of power supply and that is why there has been intermittent power supply. We apologise to Ghanaians for it, because ultimately, if there’s going to be any shortage even if it’s for a day, we are obliged to inform Ghanaians.”

