Social media is buzzing as renowned Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face and his former best friend, Emmanuel Adebayor, have officially reunited after several years of a strained relationship.

The duo, who were once inseparable, fell out when Funny Face in wake of his mental health challenges took the former footballer to the cleaners.

Adebayor decided to end his friendship with the comedian after calls on him to apologise fell on deaf ears.

However, after therapy, Funny Face has rendered an unqualified apology to Adebayor, who graciously forgave him.

Funny Face shared the joyous reunion on his Instagram page.

In the post, Funny Face tagged Adebayor and expressed sincere gratitude for giving him a second chance.

Prior to their fallout, Adebayor was a financier of Funny Face, showering him with luxurious cars and gifts.

Fans and well-wishers are celebrating the reconciliation, hoping for a rekindled friendship between the two celebrities.