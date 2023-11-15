It was a moment of mixed feelings when the body of the late former First Lady, Theresa Aba Kufuor was being moved for the final funeral rites.

The body was moved to the Christ the King Catholic Church, Accra for a pre-burial service.

This preceded the State burial set for Thursday, November 16, 2023, at the forecourt of the State House.

In accordance with the military tradition, the pallbearers were guards of honour clad in their ceremonial apparel.

They uniformly marched into the church auditorium, carrying the casket which was draped in a Ghana flag.

The wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor passed on at Peduase on the afternoon of October 1, 2023.

The one week observation was held on October 11, 2023.

The funeral rites will continue in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi on November 18 where she will also be interred.

A thanksgiving service will take place on Sunday on November 19, 2023.

