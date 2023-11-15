The Minority in Parliament has expressed reservations about the 2024 budget statement, describing it as empty.

The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has said the budget is insensitive and will further deepen the economic woes of Ghanaians.

The Ajumako Anyan Essiam Member of Parliament made these comments following the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta’s presentation on Wednesday.

“This budget is what we describe clearly as an empty budget. Mr Speaker, the government will be leaving behind a bankrupt economy. The government will be leaving the country in an ahokyere (hardship) state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Ofori-Atta said government has done a lot in turning round Ghana’s economic fortunes.

The Minister cited the consistent decline in inflation and the stability of the Ghanaian Cedi as evidence of his assertion.

