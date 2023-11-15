In adherence to his constitutional obligation, Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta took the podium to present the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament.

However, the proceedings took an unexpected turn when, during his presentation, the Minister stopped to offer a prolonged round of applause.

This was to commend government for allocating GH¢220 million to support victims of the Akosombo dam spillage.

But it was met with vehement disagreement by the Minority who maintained that, government has not done much for the flood victims.

Their ‘noise’ did not stop the Finance Minister from announcing government’s support to the affected people in the Volta region.

“Honourable Speaker, government has budgeted an amount of GH¢220 million to support the relief phase for the communities affected by the Akosombo Spillage, as well as floods upstream in the Oti, Savannah, and Bono East Regions,” the Finance Minister added.

The communities most severely impacted, particularly in the wake of the Akosombo Dam spillage, are concentrated in the Volta Region.

Late Courage Quashigah’s wife passes on