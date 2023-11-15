It was one of those days where the turn of events depended on one person.

The fountain jetted in the background as if to mirror his characteristic all-white kaftan – both spotless except for the golden brooch that dotted his breast pocket.

For the Members of Parliament who were sitting on tenterhooks, the keeper of the public purse was over an hour behind schedule.

But for a man who was late, Ghana’s Finance Minister flanked by his deputies was not breaking a sweat.

As usual, with a beaming smile, Ken Ofori-Atta lifted his bag to the cameras – the 2024 Nkunim budget was tucked cozily inside – at the base of Parliament’s stairs and began a slow ascent.

Noticeably, his usually brown leather bag had been replaced by a green leather briefcase.

Often, pure luxury is hidden in plain sight – it doesn’t scream; it whispers.

For the untrained eye, Ken Ofori-Atta’s bag is a green worn-out leather briefcase with the sole purpose of carrying the country’s economic fate for the next fiscal year.

But unbeknownst to many, the bag is a high-end handmade Italian luxury commodity.

The carrier – Berluti’s Deux Jours Scritto leather briefcase – will set a buyer back by GH₵76,000 ($6,357).

Berluti’s briefcase is made from panels of green Venezia and black ‘Scritto’ leather for a subtle but effective two-tone look.

It’s fitted with a front sleeve and zipped pockets to neatly organize your essentials for ease of access on the go. Berluti – owned by LVMH since 1993 – is noted for its leather finishing of calfskin, kangaroo leather, and alligator skin in its production of shoes and boots.

The Berluti is a marked upgrade from the Finance Minister’s brown briefcase.

The brown bag – a Herring Aldgate briefcase in chestnut calf – is worth GH₵ 2,042 (£137.5).

Even though debates continue to rage among political factions regarding his budget statement today, one thing remains constant – the bag was ‘giving!’.