Final funeral rites for the late High Commissioner for Nigeria, His Excellency Rashid Bawa, have been scheduled for April 20, 2024.

This is to enable President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo attend the funeral to fulfil the wishes of late Rashid Bawa’s mother, who is over 100 years old.

A delegation representing the Volta and Oti regions paid a courtesy call on the President at the Jubilee House to official inform him about the funeral arrangement.

The spokesperson and leader of the delegation, Alhaji Ahmed Bawa, conveyed the details of the funeral arrangements.

President Akufo-Addo assured the family of his attendance to pay his late respect to late Rashid Bawa.

Rashid Bawa, who also served as Ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 2005 to 2008 under President John Agyekum Kufuor, was born on January 6, 1959.

He passed away in Nigeria on Thursday, March 14, 2024.