The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ketu North, Edem Agbana has urged two presidential aspirants, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen to eschew any form of religious politics.

Mr Agbana has emphasised that Ghanaians are unified and religious affiliations do not divide the people.

He made these remarks on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, while reacting to the leader of the Movement for Change’s call for a christian President in the 2024 elections.

Condemning the comments, Edem Agbana stated it was also wrong for New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicators to also play politics with it.

“Alan is a gentleman who I respect so much but he got it wrong. It was reckless and a bigoted religious statement and it was wrong for Richard Ahiagbah and other NPP communicator to also circulate the video. They should be called to order

“It is not good irrespective of the justification and must be condemned in no uncertain terms. We must stop such comments because if we do not protect our democracy, we will all suffer when things go south,” he stated.

For Dr Bawumia, the former Deputy NDC Youth Organiser disclosed he came across a Muslim cleric who expressed concerns over attempts by the former to ditch his religion.

“The cleric told me that the reason he will campaign against Bawumia and canvass vote for Mahama is due to the attempt by Bawumia to shy away from Islam.

“Today he will say he was called Timothy, was a member of the Boys Brigade and a whole lot. I think he should accept his religion because we are all living as one people and stop forcing himself,” he urged.

