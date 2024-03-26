The chief and people of Jankufa a farming community near Suma Ahenkro in the Jaman North District of the Bono region are urging the Ghana police service and National Security to investigate a recent incident where suspected criminals attacked a funeral, leaving 8 people severely injured.

Chaos erupted when a group of suspected criminals, allegedly following the chief of Suma Ahaenkro, Odeneho Dr. Afram Brempong, who was attending a different funeral in the same community.

Reports indicate that they vandalized properties and launched a brutal attack on those in attendance.

According to reports from Adom News Bono regional correspondent Christian Ofori Kumah, they reportedly fired gunshots indiscriminately which left several individuals severely injured.

Expressing deep concern over the lack of progress in the investigation, the Aduanahene of the Suma traditional area, Nana Kwame Ameyaw, emphasized the urgent need for intervention from national security, Bono regional security, and the police.

Addressing the press at Jankufa, Nana Kwame Ameyaw called for justice and immediate compensation for the victims of the heinous attack. H

The women of the community also voiced their concerns, stating that fear has gripped them since the incident, preventing them from tending to their farms and going about their daily activities alone.

They urged authorities to ensure that those responsible are swiftly brought to justice and that immediate compensation is provided for the injured and families of the deceased.