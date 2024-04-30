A 19-year-old shop attendant has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour for robbing a student of an iPhone II valued at GH¢ 3,200.00.

Emmanuel Asare was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, namely robbery, contrary to section 23(1) and 149 of the Criminal Offences and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), as well as robbery under section 149 of the same Act 29.

Emmanuel was convicted by His Honour Festus Fovi Nukunu, the Judge at the Old Tafo Circuit Court in the Ashanti region, after he pleaded guilty during court proceedings on April 19, 2024.

According to the Prosecution, on March 21, 2024, Emmanuel and his accomplice, Oman Goddey, who is currently at large in Bremang, Ashanti Region, conspired to commit a robbery and robbed Karen Ofori of her iPhone II mobile phone valued at GH¢ 3,200.00.

Around 9:30 pm during heavy rain, Karen, and witness Derrick Frimpong sought shelter in front of a container shop at Bremang cemetery junction. Suddenly, the accused persons, who were also taking shelter in the shop, attacked Karen and the witness, prompting them to flee.

Emmanuel and his accomplice pursued them, and although the witness managed to escape, Karen was caught and stabbed in the left leg. The attackers then stole her iPhone 11 mobile phone valued at GH¢3,200.00.

Karen and Derrick later identified Emmanuel and sought help from people nearby to apprehend him. On April 11, 2024, Emmanuel was arrested from his residence in Bremang West and handed over to the police for investigations.

During the investigation, Emmanuel confessed to the crimes in his cautioned statement, implicating Derrick as his accomplice. However, Derrick was not found at his residence when the police went to apprehend him.

Subsequently, Emmanuel was charged with the offences and brought before the court.

In his plea for leniency, Emmanuel cited his sick mother and his employment with a certain lady to care for her.

Chief Inspector Timothy Amoako, the prosecutor, emphasized that Emmanuel was not previously known to law enforcement and urged the court to exercise its discretion.

The court took into account Emmanuel’s early guilty plea, which spared the state the time and expense of a trial to establish his guilt.

“Having taken into consideration the mitigating factors, I sentence him to fifteen (15) years imprisonment with hard labour on each of the counts to run concurrently,” the court judgment said.

ALSO READ:

Ejisu by-election: Aduomi’s team drops damning allegation [Video]

Dumsor will be a thing of the past soon – Bawumia assures