The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has commenced an operation to remove all persons and logistics involved in mining from Ghana’s water bodies.

The operation which has been authorized by President Akufo-Addo begun at 0600 hours on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, on River Pra in the Central and Western regions of Ghana.

Soldiers on river pra

A statement signed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said 200 military personnel were involved in the operation.

The operation, according to Mr Oppong Nkrumah, is in furtherance of the resolutions of the final communique, of the Stakeholder Dialogue on Small Scale Mining on April 14 -15, 2021.

Soldiers on river pra

ALSO READ:

The statement, among other things, said the Ministry of Defence and the Ghana Armed forces will provide a detailed brief of developments and sustainability efforts at 1200 hours on Friday, April 30, 2021.

Soldiers on river pra

Read the statement below: