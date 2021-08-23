A notorious thief, identified as Gabriel Gyapong, was beaten to pulp in an attempt to seek refuge at the Bibiani Police station.

The suspect, believed to be in his forties, is said to have broken into a neighbour’s room to steal a flat-screen TV, decoder, and other items.

However, luck eluded him and he was caught in the act by some residents.

He, therefore, decided to run to the police station for protection but that did not deter the irate residents from beating him.

They chased and dragged him from behind bars and was mercilessly beaten in the presence of the police personnel.

One of the officers confirmed the incident to Adom News, explaining that he is known in the community as a thief and ex-convict.