The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has lost its Branch Youth Organiser of Ketan in the Essikado Constituency, Western Region.

The deceased, Joseph Amissah, popularly known as Etoo, reportedly died in a car accident on Sunday.

The party’s National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo, broke the news on his Facebook page.

He shared a photo of Mr Amissah coupled with a commiseration message to the family.

Watch the photo below: