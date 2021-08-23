Charles Kwabena Akonnor, the head coach for Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, remains unpaid for seven months.

The former Asante Kotoko and Ashgold gaffer led the senior national team for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] qualifiers.

Akonnor was owed for 12 months but the Ministry of Youth and Sports settled five months of the arrears and are yet to pay the remaining figure.

“Yesterday and today, it has come up that I’ve been paid. That’s not the case. I think the FA has corrected that,” the former Wolfsburg revealed to journalists on Friday during a Zoom meeting.

Meanwhile, Black Stars management committee chairman, George Amoako, speaking to Accra based Angel FM reiterated that he has been informed that coach Akonnor’s arrears have been paid.

“The statement of CK Akunnor being owed is false and that’s the fact,” he said

“He has been paid seven straight months,” he added.

Akonnor is, however, expected to lead Ghana when they play Ethiopia and South Africa for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in September.

He named his 30-man squad for the games last week. He was appointed in January 2020 to replace Kwesi Appiah on a two-year deal.