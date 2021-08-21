Joseph Yammin, a top member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has graduated with a Masters Degree.

The former Youth and Sports Minister graduated with a Master of Science in Defence and International Politics.

This was at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College on Friday, August 20, 2021.

The graduation ceremony was graced by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with several Military hierarchy personnel in attendance.

Mr Yammin took to his Facebook page to share a lovely photo in commemoration of the day.

Clad in his graduation gown as he poses for the camera, he wrote: Thank you God for this day.

His post has generated massive congratulatory messages from a section of Ghanaians.