The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin, has mentioned that the reshuffling of parliamentary leadership was done in the interest of the party.

He claimed that as part of their quest to win the 2024 general election they had to change their strategy.

“It’s not because someone has failed, can’t do their job, is suspected to be some whatever. It’s because the party feels at this point we need to change our strategy.

“We as national executives are very sure and confident that whatever step we take may not be good for you but for the party, watch us because we’re bringing the power,” he explained.

According to him, the reshuffle decision had been in their party plans, adding the executives and leaders of the party decided it was time to implement it.

“The national executives at this particular point in time believe something that has been on the table for a very long time, this is the time to implement it.

“The decision to reshuffle leadership in parliament didn’t start with Johnson Asiedu Nketia as Chairman of the party, it didn’t start with Fifi Kwetey as the General Secretary of the party, it didn’t start with Yamin as National Organiser,” he added.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam Show, he emphasised that the reshuffling was not done with any bad intent.

“It has only taken effect under our administration and at a point, it has to take effect from somewhere. And we have implemented something every council of elders member in our party sanctioned. Every council of elders member was consulted and agreed upon before the final decision,” he noted.

He advised Members of Parliament who were intending to petition for a reversal of the reshuffle to accept the decision so the party can unite and move forward.

He urged the MPs to support the party in order to secure a win come 2024.

“The people who were affected were briefed a day before the announcement. The decision has already been taken. Let’s move forward and look at how we will win in 2024. We should spend our energies towards that.”

About 60 Members of Parliament (MPs) on the Minority side on Wednesday rejected the decision by the National Executives about the change of their leaders.

The MPs gave life to their stance by appending their signatures to a petition seeking a reversal of the decision to remove Haruna Iddrisu, James Klutse Avedzi and Muntaka Mubarak from the party’s leadership in the House.

Some 77 Caucus members have also signed a petition to endorse the party’s decision to change its parliamentary leadership.

However, the newly appointed Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, addressing his first press conference, promised to unite his Caucus.

He added that the Caucus is in good hands and promised to work with them with due diligence.