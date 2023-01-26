A former Presidential staffer under the erstwhile Mahama administration, Stan Dogbe, has taken on pollster Ben Ephson over his comments on the Minority leadership reshuffle.

According to Mr Dogbe, the Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper has found a new job in granting interviews to attack Mr Mahama.

This comes after Mr Ephson accused John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, Asiedu Nketia of orchestrating the reshuffle.

Speaking in an interview on Starr News, the pollster said the reasons provided by the party do not justify their actions.

“I think that it is the working of former President John Mahama and Aseidu Nketia and I am going to wonder how the Minority Caucus is going to be. I suspect politically Mr Aseidu Nketia and John Mahama’s handiwork. Are they saying that before 2020 these economic issues were not there?” he claimed.

But, Mr Dogbe says the allegation is one of the numerous attacks the pollster has launched against his former boss over the years.

Expressing his displeasure in a Facebook post, Mr Dogbe said the sustained negativity against John Mahama will lead Mr Ephson nowhere.

“This Ben Ephson man is at it again. Obviously, he has always been a shameless character so he cares less about himself when he chooses to go where his stomach leads him.

ALSO READ:

Mahama, Asiedu Nketia orchestrated shakeup in Minority Caucus – Ben Ephson

“With your credibility finally eroded as people see through your tabletop so-called research, your new found job is to be attacking and granting interviews to denigrate John Mahama,” he unleashed.

Mr Dogbe then went biblical, declaring that nobody can destroy what the Lord has planned but said he was going to be on the lookout for Mr Ephson’s next agenda against Mr Mahama.

Below is the post: