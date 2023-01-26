National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin, has stated that NDC’s victory in the 2024 elections will be Ghana’s second independence.

According to him, if the NDC does not secure victory the country will be in a mess.

“The second independence of this country will come in 2024, on 7th December and we are committed to do that. If we don’t save Ghana in 2024, Ghana is destroyed.

“Apart from the NDC, which other political party do you think can secure the second independence of this country? Apart from John Mahama, which other person do you think can save Ghana?”

He added that the current national executives are poised to help NDC secure victory in the 2024 elections.

“On the same day they voted for us, we assured victory in 2024 is assured. And we’ll make sure that we write that history,” he said on Adom TV’s Badwam Show.

He indicated that NPP should forget about breaking the eight as they don’t have a presidential candidate. Who are they breaking the eight with?” he quizzed

He continued, “because if they really mean it and they know what they’re saying, it’s not at this time. They can say that after they have selected their leader. But today you don’t have one yet you claim you’re breaking the eight.”