Some displeased members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Asawase constituency on Wednesday marched to the party office in the Ashanti region to express their displeasure with the party leadership.

They burnt car tyres to demonstrate their anger over the removal of their Member of Parliament, Muntaka Mubarak, as the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament.

The deployment of security personnel forestalled the destruction of property.

The Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak, has been replaced by Kwame Agbodza as the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament.

He is among leaders on the Minority side in Parliament who have been reshuffled by the NDC leadership.

But some constituents of Asawase are displeased with the changes and want the national party executives to rescind the decision.

At a press conference, the NDC Constituency Secretary, Mugis Mahdi, appealed to the leadership of the party to reverse its decision.

“We’re compelled to come to the conclusion that the action is un-democratic as it lacks proper and wider consultation. We’re by this statement requesting the party to withdraw these changes with immediate effect and to do the needful. These two members are institutions within the party and for that matter need not to be treated this way,” he concluded his speech.

NDC Constituency Secretary, Mugis Mahdi in a press conference called for reinstatement of the two MPs.

Some angry party supporters later marched to the regional party office to burn car tyres in protest.

Personnel from the regional police command intervened to avert destruction of property.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NDC, Augustus Nana Kwesi Andrews, calmed the aggrieved party supporters and assured them that their grievances will be channeled to the appropriate quarters.

“Our party has regulations and there are elders. We’ll make sure your grievances reach the national executives. Please, we implore you to keep calm and not resort to vandalism. We should unite to take power in 2024,” he said.