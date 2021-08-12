The family of a staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Agnes Awotwe Pratt, has visited former President John Mahama to formally inform him of her passing.

Madam Pratt was a member of the NDC’s Effutu Constituency.

The visit, which was on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, saw Mr Mahama’s 2020 running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang in attendance.

The NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia; Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak; the party’s 2020 parliamentary candidate, James Kofi Annan among others were also present.

Mr Mahama, during the visit, eulogised the deceased for being instrumental in the organisation of the party at Effutu.

He explained Madam Pratt was an influential member whose dedication was admired by many from the PNDC era even before the formation of the NDC.