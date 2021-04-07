Ghana’s oldest medical doctor, Emmanuel Evans Anfom, has reportedly passed on at age 101.

One Nii Teiko Evans-Anfom, believed to be his son, took to his Facebook page to break the news of his demise on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

The cause of death is not immediately known.

Following the announcement, scores of Ghanaians including the Vice President of Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil, have taken to social media to pour in tributes.

Dr Evans-Anfom was the second Vice Chancellor of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) from 1967 to 1973.

Born on October 7, 1919, he chaired many national committees and boards.

He is also is credited as the originator of matriculation events at universities, which he introduced during his tenure at KNUST.