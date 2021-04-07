A Deputy Director of Communications of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has no intention to vie for the party’s National Women’s Organiser position.

Though she remains a committed member of the NDC, she has not considered entering the race to become its next Women’s Organiser.

Madam Darko-Opoku was reacting to posters making rounds on social media announcing her intention.

Thanking the “well-meaning person(s) involved in that activity”, she said her focus now is to contribute to NDC’s Communications team.

Read her entire statement below:

STATEMENT FROM OBUOBIA DARKO-OPOKU

I have become aware of artworks designed in my name and being circulated to suggest that I intend to contest for the position of National Women’s Organiser of our great party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

While I thank any well-meaning person(s) involved in that activity, I want to state that I do not have any intention of, neither have I considered, contesting for the position of National Women’s Organiser or any other National Executive position.

I am an appointed Deputy Director of Communications of the NDC. Thanks to that position and opportunity, I worked with other colleagues and a team of young men and women who volunteered and led a Digital and Street Campaign for the John Mahama 2020 Campaign. We are proud, very proud, of our contribution to the communications efforts of the Campaign.

As a loyal and committed member of the NDC, I want to assure all party members and my well-wishers that Obuobia Darko-Opoku will continue to work very hard for our party, including leading volunteer teams in our next campaign, if God gives us life and the strength. I don’t have to be an elected party executive to do that.

Obuobia Darko- Opoku

Deputy Director of Communications

National Democratic Congress

Tuesday April 06, 2021.