A Zimbabwean lecturer, Dr Matthew Chiwaridzo, has declined an officer as a senior lecturer at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

Dr Chiwaridzo was to work in the Department of Physiotherapy and Sport Sciences but rejected the offer what he said was poor salary.

He was to be paid an annual salary of GHS55, 104.05 (USD 760.00 per month).

However, in his letter of decline dated August 20, 2021, and addressed to the school, he stated he currently earns (ZWL 1, 293, 708.00 per annum: USD 1.283 per month) at the University of Zimbabwe.

This he said cannot be compared to the new offer, hence the decline.

“Please note that I am currently in the Senior Lecturer grade (ZWL 1, 561 248.00 per annum; USD 1.500 per month) at the University of Zimbabwe.

“By virtue of having a doctorate degree specialising in Physiotherapy, 35 publications, 2 awarded grant projects and 7 years of satisfactory teaching, industrialisation, innovation and research experience. It is for this economical reason a.e that I decline the offer of employment at KNUST and will want to explore other opportunities,” parts of the letter read.

This rejection comes at a time when the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) is demanding improved conditions of service.

The association and its members on Monday, August 2, 2021, declared a nationwide strike, demanding that the government restores the conditions of service agreed upon with the government in 2012.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the basic plus market premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42 but UTAG has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.

Read the full letter below: