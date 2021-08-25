A 45-year-old farmer has allegedly been shot dead at Nweneso No.1 in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region over a fight for palm wine tapping pipe.

The deceased, identified as Yaw Kwakye, sustained injuries in his left armpit after he was shot by two suspects during a struggle at a palm wine tapping site.

Brother of the deceased, Isaac Manu, said the incident happened on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

He narrated that Mr Kwakye had a misunderstanding with one Mr Mustapha, 35, and Paa Willie, 48, over a palm wine tapping pipe which led to a fight between them in the farm.

According to the reports, the deceased, on the day of the incident, went to the site where the two suspects were working to claim his pipe and some money owed him by the two who he used to work with until his demise.

He added that it was quite unclear what transpired between the three which led to the gunshot, however, the lifeless body was later found in the farm with gun wounds.

The Assembly Member for the area, Kwame Atinka, said the two suspects have been arrested by the Foase Police Command to assist investigations.

He added that details of the incident are yet to be disclosed by the police.

The body has since been deposited at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further examination.